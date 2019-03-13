Kate Middleton put a fresh new spin on one of her favorite Alexander McQueen gowns

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the traditional Commonwealth Mass with her husband, and the rest of the British royal family – including Meghan Markle, but on Wednesday she continued her solo agenda. Kate Middleton began her day by visiting the Henry Fawcett Children's Center in the London borough of Lamberth. There, she donned an unexpected look, recycling the Links of London earrings also sported by Queen Letizia and completed her Tuesday night at the National Portrait Gallery Gala.

The Duchess of Cambridge updated the top section of her dress by adding sleeves and a square neckline

For the third time, Kate Middleton attends this event, which requires a floor-length gown. On this occasion, she chose to go back to one of her most talked-about dresses in this style – although she’s made some alterations to achieve a refreshing new look. Prince William’s wife, along with Letizia, is an expert as mastering the reincarnation of clothes by giving them a second (third, fourth or fifth) life. So it’s no surprise she decided to dive into her dressing room to recycle the stunning design by Alexander McQueen that she wore on the red carpet of the BAFTAs in February 2017.

On that occasion, the 37-year-old managed to steal the spotlight from the actresses in attendance. The floral print creation look from one of her favorite fashion labels featured an off-shoulder neckline and form-fitting bodice. This week, the Duchess wore the standout piece again, but to her fans’ amusement, she completely redid the top section with a fresh and new style.

Kate wore the earrings she and Queen Letizia both share in common

Perhaps, the ever-so-stylish Kate wanted to update her gala gown without having to invest in a new dress and to avoid veering too closely to sister-in-law Meghan Markle's signature boatneck style, which in some cases has even been described as the “Meghan neckline.”

Some may recall the stylish royal wore her floor-length gown to the 2017 BAFTA Awards

Last October, the mom-of-three stepped out in an Erdem dress that gave a nod to Meghan’s style, and the fashion onlookers were quick to point out the similarity. The fact that she was able to recreate her pieces by adding sleeves and a square neckline may be further evidence that, as rumor has it, Catherine has a personal tailor who helps update her wardrobe.

The first time Kate wore this printed frock, she complimented her look with long statement earrings that stood out thanks to her elegant updo. This time, however, Catherine opted for a more natural look by wearing her hair down in her signature loose waves. As for accessories, she added a black mini Prada clutch, sparkly teardrop earrings and her elemental engagement ring.