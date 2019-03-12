Gigi Hadid's cozy winter-wear checks off style and comfort – see her look in this week’s best dressed!

Gigi Hadid gave a major style lesson on how to look chic, yet cozy in what now feels to be a never-ending winter. The top model added a bright pop of color to a classic cold-weather ensemble that demonstrates comfortable doesn't need to be boring. On a similar note, Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to outrageously bold looks, made one for the books with her latest street style.

The reality TV star stepped out in Paris in what seems like her wildest look yet (surely something bolder will follow) as she rocked a full-on leopard look from the late Azzedine Alaïa. Kim K can do no fashion wrong, and while her look will be hard to emulate, we can definitely see a chic trend coming up. Evidently, celebrities are turning streets into their personal runways. Check out this week's best-dressed round-up, and let us know which look is your favorite!