It’s not too often that Mila Kunis steps out to the red carpet, but when she does the Hollywood star never fails to leave her fashion mark. Mila’s chic and minimal style has won us over not only for its effortless approach but also because of the sartorial tips we can learn from her sleek choices. A clear example is the black and soft pink outfit she chose for the premiere of Wonder Park, the animated film in which the actress lends her voice.

Is it a jumpsuit or is it a trouser + bodysuit combo? With this ensemble, Mila repeats her favorite leg-styling trick of visually adding centimeters to her stature.

The actress’ one-piece jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline ($1,766) is a David Koma design you can find at Farfetch. Thanks to the seamless waist, this look creates the illusion of straight-leg trousers paired with a spaghetti-strap top. What’s truly eye-catching are the sparkly crystals that connect the top.

So what’s the key? Your pants must come up to be right above your waist. The effect is much greater if you wear heels, but the lengthening trick works just as well with flats.

Another effect for creating a taller look is to add a wide belt, which visually lengthens the lower part of the body. But keep in mind the shirt must remain tucked.

Mila definitely gets it. At just over five-foot-three, the mom-of-two is confident in using this style trick to appear taller. And if you need further proof, this photo gallery shows how she applies the same trick with separate pieces and not solely jumpsuits. Take note and add centimeters with one easy step.