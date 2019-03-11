Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bring spring vibes with Commonwealth Service style

The royal women stepped out in style for the 2019 Commonwealth Day service. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton joined their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, at the Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 11, for a special event with the Queen and other members of the royal family. Kate, 37, and Meghan, 37, used the moment to showcase their individual style in contrasting colors. Although it was a chilly day in London, the stylish royals gave an ode to spring.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, dressed her bump in a white printed bespoke dress by Victoria Beckham. Adding an extra layer (and channeling Jackie O) the royal wore a matching white coat. The mommy-to-be covered her dark tresses in a matching pillbox hat. Adding a pop of color to her look, the Duchess wore a pair of teal pumps. The former actress’ look is her second of the day. Prior to the service, the Suits alum joined her husband at the Canada House in celebration of Commonwealth Day. Meghan wore a embroidered green coat by Erdem.

Keeping with the theme of bright colors, Kate was a standout in a red coat dress by Catherine Walker. The military-inspired look was previously worn by the Duchess in 2014 during her royal visit to New Zealand. The mother-of-three wore a matching red fascinator and a pair of suede pumps. Catherine and Meghan greeted each other with a warm kiss on the cheek, before they joined their husbands inside of the venue. William and Harry’s wives weren’t the only ladies who displayed their style.

The Queen wore a purple suit and hat combination. Camila, Duchess of Cornwall followed suit in a violent combination. It’s a special year for the Commonwealth. The royal family gathered to celebrate 70 years of the modern Commonwealth. This year, the message was geared towards young people, who make up 60 percent of the 53 nation’s population. Highlights included a performance by Clean Bandit and tenor, Alfie Boe. U.N Patron of the Oceans, Lewis Pugh, also gave a reflection.