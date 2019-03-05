Kate Middleton took a page out of Queen Elizabeth’s style book! The Duchess of Cambridge joined the monarch and the other heads of the royal family on March 5, for an event in honor of Prince Charles. For the occasion, the 37-year-old royal stepped out in a powder blue dress. In a new move for the royal, and one that’s typically done by the Queen, the dress was made by a “private dressmaker.” The soft blue dress, which featured buttoned details, was complemented with nude pumps and matching purse.

For her glam, the Duchess opted for her standard smoky eye and nude lip. George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom’s tresses flowed past her shoulder. Catherine wasn’t the only stylish royal in attendance. Mommy-to-be Meghan Markle showed off her maternity style in a dress by Barcode and a crème coat by Amanda Wakeley. The Queen was the definition of regal in a purple suit and hat combo.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William all coordinated in suits. Kate’s outing with the family was in celebration of 50 years of service to Wales done by her father-in-law. Within the last week, the Duchess of Cambridge has put her style on display in a series of looks. Catherine and her husband took a two-day royal visit to Northern Ireland where she turned out look-after-look.

Day one saw the Duchess stepping out in three very different looks. Kate started her day in a red Carolina Herrera coat dress. When the action picked up, and the Duchess and Duke participated in outdoor activities, the sporty royal changed into a Ralph Lauren sweater, black leggings and New Balance sneakers.

Proving that she can dress for any occasion, the royal ended her night pouring beer in a glittering dress by Missoni. Kate ended her trip on a more subtle note wearing a powder blue coat by Mulberry over a blue dress Jenny Packham.