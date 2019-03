Rihanna and Meghan Markle have the ultimate fashion face-off. They both donned one of spring's most common basics: beige. But these two fashion icons showed that beige doesn't have to be boring.

Rihanna's look is fiery – a silk pajama-like skirt, paired with a chic blazer and diamonds. Meanwhile, Meghan tones things down a bit. She flaunts her baby belly in a flirty dress and stiletto shoes.

But who wore it better? Find out on this week's Twinning with fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondon.