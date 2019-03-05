Fashion Month is sadly over, but we were left with some of the biggest street style moments in history. From Katy Perry channeling her inner cookie monster in the most outrageous electric blue ensemble to Bella Hadid's tribute to Chanel, we have so many highlights to reflect upon! The PFW trends and fashions are already influencing street fashion. Hailey Baldwin reinvented ways to wear neon and Cindy Bruna bore the Parisian winter in the ultimate must-have piece. Ready for more? Take a look at this week's best looks to get you inspired for spring!