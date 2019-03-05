Paris Fashion Week is one of the fashion industry’s most renowned events. Fashionistas spend all year eagerly awaiting the unveiling of fabulous collections and spotting the glamorous models and celebrities in attendance.

This year’s edition of the event comes a few weeks after Karl Lagerfeld passed away on February 19, 2019. The fashion icon served as Chanel’s Creative Director since 1983.

When Karl passed, celebrities and models all over the world mourned his loss and thanked him for his contributions to the industry. Chanel paid tribute to him by basing their Paris Fashion Week runway around his essence.

The show featured the last collection Karl worked on, Chanel Autumn-Winter 2019, and began with a moment of silence followed by Karl’s voice filling the room through loud speakers. The set-up of the room was also made with Karl in mind, as it honored his German roots with a snow-filled floor and houses with snow on their roofs. The runway featured Karl''s favorite muses like Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber. Penelope Cruz surprised the crowd with her fashion debut.