You won’t believe which cool-girl shop Queen Letizia’s edgy kimono dress is from

Just one day after blowing us away us with a floor-length lilac gown by Felipe Varela, Queen Letizia completely changed up her look to something a whole lot edgier. The Spanish monarch stepped out to one of her favorite annual events, the 2019 Contemporary Art Fair, ARCO, wearing something fit for the occasion and which also made her much more approachable. The stylish royal, who reigns in the fashion realm with her elegant style, was almost unrecognizable. She opted for a belted black leather midi dress from none other than cool-girl retailer, & Other Stories.

Queen Letizia's edgy kimono-like dress is from popular online retailer, & Other Stories

The edgy number is currently available on their website and retails for $450. Despite its modern appeal, like a leather trench coat or classic pencil skirt, Letizia’s dress is considered a timeless piece that can be worn to multiple social functions, in her case, an art fair. Her dress is distinguished by short kimono-like sleeves, a V-cut neckline, slanted front pockets and a duo D-ring belt. King Felipe’s wife was the epitome of rock-chic as she teamed the ladylike midi with a black studded clutch and classic nude heels.

Letizia kept her makeup glam with soft smokey eyes, bold extra long lashes and pink glossy lips

As for her beauty and makeup look, we loved how it perfectly tied in with her edgy ensemble while adding a glam touch. Her glossy strands were pulled back in a low ponytail, adding a feminine touch with a black ribbon and sleek side-swept bangs. Her makeup was radiant with her soft smokey eyes, extra long, fluttery lashes, light pink blush, rosy lips and glowy highlighter.

The stylish royal adorned her sleek ponytail with an on-trend ribbon accessory

In the past, the mom-of-two has declared she’s a fan of the Matrix-like all-leather trend as she often steps out in the classic material. From cropped trousers to zippered jackets and now dresses, the ever-so-stylish royal knows how to bring an edgy touch to her elegant style.