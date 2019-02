When Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out to the BAFTA Awards, royal fans everywhere were overtaken by the excitement that comes when spotting royals at a celebrity affair. After seeing how stunningly beautiful the Duchess of Cambridge appeared at the awards ceremony, which is by the way popularly dubbed as the 'British Oscars,' spectators were even more smitten by her. The 37-year-old looked heavenly in a white one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen that featured floral embellishments and an asymmetrical shaping. Now, if only you could get one just like it. Oh wait, you can! Lucky for you (and us), online retailer Asos sells a pretty look-alike – but you have to be quick as the delicate little number is selling out fast!

Kate looked stunning in a one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown

Although the floor-length gown is only available in a 'mink' shade, which is a soft mauve, at $103, the Premium Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Dress takes a win for being such a steal. Besides the color, the only major difference between the dupe and the royal’s gown is the pretty floral embellishment that lays over her dress strap. It is evident the one-shoulder design has been a popular choice among shoppers as only the sizes 6, 8 and 14 are still available. And we can see why. The open-back maxi features the same timeless silhouette similar to the Duchess' dress.

Only a few sizes of the Asos dupe are still available Photo: Asos.com

That night, the mom-of-three complemented her elegant ensemble with sparkly accessories including a chunky diamond cuff, glittery shoes and a matching clutch. Prince William’s wife added a personal touch with a pair of diamond-drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

That night, the Duchess of Cambridge wore sparkly earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana

Days after her making her royal appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, the mom-of-three wore an equally stunning tulle gown by Gucci which featured an array of rose and soft pink shades to the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner. There’s no doubt Duchess Kate has impeccable taste when it comes to regal evening style.