The world can’t stop talking about Meghan Markle's spectacular baby shower in New York. The gifts, the guests and the venue have grabbed the attention of many. In addition to what went down during the baby shower extravaganza, we couldn’t help but notice a fashion trend in the making, showcased by none other than the shower's co-host: Amal Clooney.

George Clooney's wife and Serena Williams organized the baby-themed bash at the prestigious The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Amal was the last to arrive, however, her fashionably late entrance did not disappoint: she appeared impeccably elegant in a vibrant red jumpsuit.

VIEW GALLERY Amal looked striking in a vibrant red jumpsuit by Sergio Hudson

Her silk bandeau-cut outfit is part of Sergio Hudson’s AW18 Collection. The sleek number features cropped straight leg trousers, a delicate bodice and a cinched waist, thanks to a matching belt of the same fabric and color.

To complete the striking look, Amal opted for a pair of gold PVC pumps by Gianvitto Rossi – the Plexi 70 Metallic Leather Pumps (retails for $521) - and a scarlet animal print clutch. To keep warm she wore a long black coat over her shoulders that didn’t distract from the rest of her look.

VIEW GALLERY Amal braved the cold with a sleek winter coat

As for accessories, the mom-of-twins chose a pair of classic hoop earrings that also did not detract from her luscious soft waves. Beauty-wise, Amal turned to natural-looking makeup with the exception of matte red lips that perfectly matched her outfit – undoubtedly she was the center of attention.