Meghan Markle made a simple but beautiful statement while making her way out of New York City. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out of her hotel, Wednesday, February 20, in a chic yet-casual look that she hasn’t worn in a while. While eyes were of course on the royal’s style, it was her sweet jewelry that stood out the most. The 37-year-old wore a gold pendant that read “mommy” around her neck. The piece has not been seen on the royal before, leaving some royal watchers to believe it was gifted to her during her baby shower.

Meghan Markle made a statement with her "mommy" necklace Photo: Getty Images

The necklace is by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Meghan’s neckwear is listed on the site as “a signature piece” from the line. The necklace is 18-karat yellow gold. The pendant, which also comes in white and rose gold, is priced on the site for $850. Prince Harry’s wife didn’t just make a statement with her choice of jewels. The former Suits actress also wore a hat that said “Rectify” a possible nod to BFF Abigail Spencer, who starred in the series.

The hat could have possibly been borrowed from the fellow actress, as she was seen wearing it earlier in the week. In addition to the hat and necklace, Meghan achieved total comfort with her look. The mommy-to-be wore a black sweat jacket by Ingrid and Isabel with matching leggings from Lululemon. Meghan traded in her heels for a pair of Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers. The Duchess braved the frigid NYC weather, wearing a coat over her activewear.

The Duchess put her off-duty style on display during her trip to NYC Photo: Getty Images

During her trip to the Big Apple, which she visited for her baby shower, the royal showed off her off-duty style. On Tuesday, the Duchess stepped out for dinner with Serena Williams in a black Victoria Beckham coat, with a matching Stella McCartney bag and sexy heeled boots. Earlier in the day, the former actress cradled her bump in a Courreges Paris coat with a posh Carolina Herrera handbag.