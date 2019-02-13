With Valentine's Day finally here, we consulted with the expert in all things lingerie to learn about the latest, most desired items. Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio showed off the new collection by French designer Lisa Chavy — LIVY — that is now available in select VS stores and online. The Portuguese supermodel, wearing one of LIVY's bras, also spoke about what she hopes her boyfriend, Oliver Ripley, will do for the romantic holiday. She also revealed how wearing a bra outside the home is totally acceptable. Watch below for the inside peek.