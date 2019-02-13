Selena Gomez is rocking this season’s hottest bikini – on a budget. The Back to You singer took to her Instagram on Monday, February 11, to share her day out on the beach with her girls and showcase her fabulous swimwear. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez,” she captioned the series of pictures. During the shoot, Selena put the cream bikini by L*Space on display. The Wolves singer gave her followers a full look as she posed side-by-side with her girlfriends.

Selena Gomez rocked a chic swimsuit by L*Space

The bikini was the perfect complement to the 26-year-old. Selena kept her glam beach ready, rocking a high ponytail. The former Disney channel starlet added her own twist to the look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings. The swimsuit is sold in two pieces. The Hands to Myself singer rocked the matching top and bottoms, which each retail for under $100. The Frenchie Bikini Bottoms come in sizes XS, SM, M and L.

The Hands to Myself singer wore the look for her BFF's bridal celebration Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

L*Space describes the high-waisted swimwear as “perfect for the ultimate beach bombshell.” Selena was the perfect model for the Crossroads Texture Rebel Bikini Top. Which the site says will give “minimalistic cool girl vibes.” Like the bottoms, the top comes in sizes XS, S, M, and L.

The top and bottoms each retail for under $100

There is a look for every girl. Each piece comes in three colors, cream (as seen on Selena) Primrose Pink and Ocean. Selena isn’t the only celebrity to rock chic bikinis by the California-based brand. Joan Smalls stunned in the Lemonade Parker swimsuit. Olivia Culpo showed off the LWB ( the little white bikini) while on a jet ski, during her vacation in January.