When it comes to royal fashion, Queen Rania often takes the lead. The 48-year-old fashionista knows how to put together a stylish outfit worthy of a thousand double-taps – especially with her sartorial eye for chic, sophisticated ensembles. With everything from curve-hugging pencil skirts to sheer midi dresses and even joggers, the Jordanian monarch’s regal style has put her at the top of the fashion game.

And whether she steps step out to a fancy royal engagement or a family affair, Her Majesty’s style is always an example to follow.