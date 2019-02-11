Kate Middleton’s BAFTAs style does not stop! Year-after-year the Duchess makes a show-stopping statement at the prestigious ceremony. The fashion-forward royal has used the moment to showcase some of her favorite designers, wearing Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham for the occasion.

The mommy-of-three hasn’t been shy about taking risks (hello shoulders) or paying homage to her late mother-in-law (and style icon) Princess Diana. Watch the video above to see Kate’s BAFTAs look throughout the years.