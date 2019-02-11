We've been completely obsessing over Meghan Markle's style recently, but her latest Givenchy moment on the street has us living for the all black look. Or as we like to call it ... the "New York" look. And speaking of the city that never sleeps, New York Fashion Week is in full bloom, which means celebrities the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio are gearing up to slay the sidewalks in chic ensembles. Check out the best looks we've seen so far.