As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London - royal fashion fans had a sense of deja vu. At the same event a year ago the Duchess rocked a similar monochrome look - but of course, in 2019 there was a sizeable difference - namely her baby bump! This time around Meghan had gone for a classic white shirt and a bump-skimming black maxi skirt with a daring, thigh-high split from her wedding dress designer Givenchy.

VIEW GALLERY

Related: Doula denies reports she is working with Meghan Markle ahead of birth

All eyes were on the couple as they arrived at the British capital's Draper Hall on Thursday evening to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Royal Foundation's Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

VIEW GALLERY

Related: All of Meghan Markle's New York Fashion Week looks

This year's look also featured some jazzy new footwear. Eschewing the traditional type of heels she stuck to last year, Meghan sashayed down the red carpet in Aquazzura's Rendez Vous Pump 105 - currently on sale on the brand's website for $750 - which feature ridged metallic gold strips for a bit of extra glam and an extra pointed toe. She also accessorized with a Givenchy clutch - which she also took to Royal Ascot - and delicate jewelry by Vanessa Tugendhaft.

VIEW GALLERY

For last year's Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan turned to Alexander McQueen for her outfit - stepping out in a super chic tuxedo which consisted of three-quarter length pants and a sharp blazer. The shin-skimming pants showed off a pair of simple black Manolo Blahniks while under her arm she carried a Prada clutch. Gold jewelry by Birks finished off the look.