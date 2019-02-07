From one royal engagement to the next, Duchess Kate Middleton is known to always step out in classic-chic outfits which she often complements with classic black or tan pumps. However, there have been moments when the elegant royal will surprise us with something a little brighter, edgier or even more casual – depending on the occasion. We’re talking about bright red pumps, lace-up boots and more!

Check out all the times the Duchess of Cambridge stepped away from her usual black and nude pumps and made her shoes the center of attention.