Loading the player...

See all the times Kate Middleton made a fashion statement with her shoe style

From one royal engagement to the next, Duchess Kate Middleton is known to always step out in classic-chic outfits which she often complements with classic black or tan pumps. However, there have been moments when the elegant royal will surprise us with something a little brighter, edgier or even more casual – depending on the occasion. We’re talking about bright red pumps, lace-up boots and more!

 

Check out all the times the Duchess of Cambridge stepped away from her usual black and nude pumps and made her shoes the center of attention.

More about

Read more
back to

Fashion