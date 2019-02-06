Jennifer Lopez is known as one of the most fit celebrities in and outside of Hollywood. Not only is her impressive figure turning heads but her gym looks are also noteworthy! She is certainly not the only one who has impeccable gym style, though. Fit celebrities like Latina star Thalía, Brazilian fashion influencer Camila Coelho and singer Demi Lovato are constantly impressing us with their chic gym outfits. We were taken away by how these ladies power through their training while still remaining ever-so-glamorous and fresh. Need some style inspo for your next gym session? Scroll down to see their best activewear looks!

JLo

Jennifer Lopez looks amazing in her colorful Niyama Sol leggings. She paired these funky blue bottoms with a simple sports bra that has a pop of hot pink in the straps. We are loving this look!

JLO looks amazing in her gym clothes. Photo: Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez is known to love all things fitness, and this outfit certainly shows off her hard work. Recently, she asked her followers to join her in a 10-day no carb and sugar challenge. "This 10-day challenge is starting to get lonely, so we’re challenging YOU!," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Camila Coelho

The Brazilian fashionista is known for her glamorous looks, and she also sprinkles her style when she goes to the gym. Below is a classic black and white look! Camila Coelho is wearing black Koral leggings and a matching black sports bra. She topped it off with a white Stella McCartney jacket that matches her white Nike shoes.

Camila Coelho took to her Instagram to show off her gym look for her first workout of the new year. Photo: Instagram/camilacoelho

In April, Camila Coelho was featured in one of HOLA! USA's fashion stories. When talking about her experience of shooting for the issue she told us: "My shoot was so much fun!".

Demi Lovato

The TV star and singer is known for her spunky personality which she translates to her style. Demi Lovato is wearing this beautiful forest green gym set. We love this color scheme! The star has been known to promote body acceptance and always sends a positive message to her followers.

Demi Lovato shows off her green gym wear while working out outdoors. Photo: Instagram/ddlovato

Thalía

The Latin singer is known for her active lifestyle. Thalía's choices of physical activity include weighlifting and Pilates. She matched her shirt to the accent tone in her Nike sneakers. We love this pop of color! It adds vibrance to her workout outfit.

Thalía sports a comfortable and stylist gym outfit. Photo: Instagram/thalia

The 47-year old artist graced the cover of HOLA! USA's December issue. She looks better than ever! In our issue, she opens up about her career, personal life and future plans.

Whether you like to run, swim or hit the weights, everyone enjoys looking good while being active. Take some fashion inspiration from these fit celebs! Implement your own edgy style to your next workout session.