Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made more than one statement during the State of the Union address. On Tuesday, February 5, Alexandria arrived in a head-turning look. The New York native wore an all-while caped blazer with matching trousers. The representative remained true to form, rocking her signature red lip and gold hoop earrings and sleek ponytail. Alexandria’s look wasn’t just for fashion. The politician, along with other women members of Congress, stood in solidarity and wore white in honor of the Women’s Suffrage movement.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned heads in her all-white caped blazer at the State of the Union address Photo: Getty Images

Social media took note of the congresswoman’s power attire as she arrived inside the House Chamber with her guest – who also wore all white – Maria Archila. The social media savvy politician took to her Twitter to like one of the reactions. One Twitter user compared her look to another famous face in Washington, D.C. “I stan @AOC and this white cape from the It’s Handled by Olivia Pope for the Olivia Pope Collection,” the hilarious tweet, which referred to Kerry Washington’s character from Scandal read. Alexandria also allowed her accessories to do the talking.

The 29-year-old wore two pins that caught the eye of viewers. The first pin read: “Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History.” The other button, which she wore close to her heart, was photograph of Jakelin Caal Maquin, the seven-year-old Guatemalan child who died white in border custody in 2017. Earlier this year, Alexandria wore a similar all-white look to her official swearing in ceremony. The rep took to Twitter, to explain her style choices.

The rep stood in solidarity with the other women politicians who wore suffarage white Photo: Getty Images

“I wore all-white today to honor the women who paved the path before me, and for all the women yet to come. From suffragettes to Shirley Chisholm, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the mothers of the movement.” Alexandria used another tweet to detail her lip and earring choice. “Lip+hoops were inspired by Sonia Sotomayor, who was advised to wear neutral-colored nail polish to her confirmation hearings to avoid scrutiny. She kept her red. Next time someone tells Bronx girls to take off their hoops, they can just say they’re dressing like a Congresswoman.”