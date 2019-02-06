The most expensive jewelry ever borrowed for the Academy Awards

Award show season is here, bringing with it a procession of celebrities showcasing their glamorous bling on the red carpet. From beautiful emerald earrings to stunning diamond rings, these jewelry pieces equal serious cash. The dazzling pieces are valued at anywhere between $3.5 million to a shocking $20 million. And we’ve discovered the all-time most expensive jewelry pieces worn at the Oscars. We give you the rundown on when each celebrity wore their jewels, the value of each piece of bling and, as an added bonus, "wow factor" information about the jewels or star.

Here is a look at the top 10 most expensive jewelry pieces ever borrowed for an award show.

Angelina Jolie $3.5 Million

Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of $160 million. The earrings and matching emerald ring would cost her 2 percent of her total net worth, or just about the price she paid for Brad Pitt’s wedding gift.

Kate Winslet $3.5 Million

Kate Winslet has an estimated net worth of $45 million. This necklace would cost the actress more than 7 percent of her net worth, but for a piece this beautiful, it might just be worth it.

Helen Mirren $3.8 Million

Helen Mirren has an estimated net worth of $50 million dollars. The actress would need to spend more than 7 percent of her net worth to purchase the sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings.

Salma Hayek $4.2 Million

Salma's total net worth is $85 million. The platinum diamond earrings would cost the Mexican-born actress nearly 5 percent of her net worth, almost the cost of her entire wedding to Francois-Henri Pinault.

Nicole Kidman $7 Million

Nicole Kidman’s net worth comes in at a whopping $130 million. The gorgeous diamond necklace worn at the 2008 Oscars would cost Kidman merely 5 percent of her total reported net worth.

Sandra Bullock $8.2 Million

Sandra Bullock has an estimated net worth of $200 million, making her one of the richest actresses of all time. The platinum and diamond earrings she wore in 2014 would cost her 4 percent of her total net worth.

Anne Hathaway $10 Million

Anne Hathaway has an estimated net worth of $35 million, most notably from her lead role in the film The Princess Diaries. The diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. would cost her 29 percent of her total net worth.

Charlize Theron $15.8 Million

Charlize Theron, a South African American actress and film producer has a net worth of $130 million. Harry Winston’s gorgeous diamond necklace and earrings would cost the actress 12 percent of her net worth.

Cate Blanchett $18 Million

Cate Blanchett has a total net worth of $85 million. The diamond necklace and diamond ring worn at the 2014 Awards would nearly cost Blanchett her Sydney mansion property.

Gloria Stuart $20 Million

Gloria Stuart had a total net worth of $5 million. This most expensive awards show jewelry piece, which looked quite similar to the Heart of the Ocean diamond from the film Titanic, would cost her four times her net worth.

With Chopard, Tiffany and Harry Winston still actively creating jewelry for celebrities, we are excited to see if their 2019 awards show jewelry pieces will break the list!

