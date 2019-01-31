In need of a Valentine's Day gift? Then please look to Selena Gomez for some major inspo. The 26-year-old singer just unveiled her newest collaboration with PUMA, and like last year's campaign, it's got a whole lot of style. As Puma's muse, Selena is constantly making working out a fashion statement, and these new lilac-colored kicks will inspire the heck out of you to look cute and hit the gym. The best part? The sneakers will drop on Friday, February 1, making them the perfect Valentine's Day gift (so listen up, boys!).

VIEW GALLERY Selena Gomez unveiled her new Puma sneakers—the Cali Nubuck Photo: Courtesy of PUMA

Named the Cali Nubuck, the sneaker features a pastel palette that deviates from the original Cali sneaker, which highlighted monochromatic colors. These kicks blend a soft, muted "Elderberry" hue with tonal details (metallic laces and gold Puma branding on the side and heel) for a West Coast vibe. There's also a lilac-colored PUMA text on the slightly-elevated platform heels.

MORE: Selena Gomez reveals her fight with anxiety in emotional Instagram post

The campaign shots feature the Anxiety singer in different poses wearing a black active-wear dress. One photo sees her leaning against a wall in a vintage looking space, while in another image, she's laying on top of a mattress. If these promo pics are any indication, then these sneakers are the perfect choice for a laid-back kind of outfit that works for any occasion.

VIEW GALLERY The sneakers feature a pastel "Elderberry" hue blended with metallic details Photo: Courtesy of PUMA

Selena previously said that her campaigns with Puma make her feel strong and confident. "I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control," she said. "I am brave. Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, not filters, just Selena Gomez.”