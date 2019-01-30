It's officially winter and your favorite street style starts with Victoria Beckham, Olivia Palermo, Olivia Culpo and Chiara Ferragni. Each of these beauties is showing new ways to brave the cold with some delightfully outrageous pieces. This week, Victoria B wasn't the only one re-defining the season's perfect color combinations – Olivia Palermo once again reminded us that superheroes are not the only ones who should be wearing capes. See how your favorite celebs are gearing up for fashion month with this week's best street style looks!