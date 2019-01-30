Queen Maxima is taking a style note from some familiar royals! The Dutch Queen stepped out on Wednesday, January 30, for a meeting at the Social Economic Council in a monochrome look that has proved popular with the royals this season. The stylish Queen arrived in head-to-toe burgundy for the occasion. Maxima, who is no stranger to style, wore burgundy wide leg trousers with a matching shirt, and a coat – with accented shoulder pads – draped over her shoulders. The royal completed her look with a matching clutch and a pair of heels in the same hue.

Queen Maxima took a page out of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's style book Photo:Getty Images

ROYAL STYLE: MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON AND MORE'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS OF THE WEEK

One of the royal’s style staples was missing. Maxima decided against a hat for the occasion and allowed her blonde tresses to flow. The Queen opted for a pair of burgundy tassel earrings. The mother-of-three kept her glam minimal, going for a berry-toned eye shadow and nude lip. Maxima’s look has been done before by two other royal fashionistas. In November, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out in the popular hue on the same day.

Meghan Markle stepped out in a berry outfit by Club Monaco Photo: Getty Images

HATS OFF: QUEEN MAXIMA AND MORE ROYALS IN STYLISH HATS

Meghan, who is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry, stepped out in a collard dress with a matching coat by Club Monaco. The Duchess of Sussex’s hue featured more purple undertones. Meghan, who wore the look during her visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen added a twist, wearing black ankle boots by Givenchy.

Kate Middleton also wore the color, proving that berry is the hue of the season Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Kate Middlton makes symbolic fashion statement – find out what it is!

Kate stepped out in a recycled look on the same day. Prince William’s wife wore a skirt and blazer from Paule Ka. The mother-of-three took a cue from her sister-in-law and wore black boots over black tights for the occasion. The Duchesses each stayed true to form with their glam. Each woman wore then hair in ponytails – keeping the focus on the impeccable royal style.