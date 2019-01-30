Attention royal fans! The day has finally arrived for Meghan Markle to hit the stage and return to her acting roots (kind of). The Duchess of Sussex graced us with one of her most stunning styles to date this morning when she visited the National Theater —one of her royal patronages—and met with program leaders to talk all things art. This patronage was previously held by Queen Elizabeth (for 45 years!), but seeing as the expecting royal comes from an arts background, this role was the perfect fit for her. I mean, she's glowing!

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle wore a pretty in peach Brandon Maxwell dress for her first visit to the National Theater as its royal patron

Prince Harry's wife arrived to the theater looking gorgeous. She wore a pastel peach-colored dress by designer Brandon Maxwell paired with a matching blazer. And she topped off her outfit with a unique Carolina Herrera clutch in creamy white with gold detailing and (this is the best part) her nude Aquazzura Matilde suede pumps—the same ones worn when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. So sweet!

According to royal reporters, at the theater, the Duchess met with members of the Pericles company, which was the National Theater's first Public Acts production that brought people of all ages and backgrounds together to perform a musical version of the Shakespeare play. Afterward, Meghan met with the apprentices and the teams who work behind the scenes in different departments, including carpentry, metalwork and painting. She ended her visit by watching a War-Horse inspired production performed by primary school children.

WATCH: The #DuchessofSussex arrives at the @NationalTheatre for her first visit as patron: pic.twitter.com/T1nnk8Kg5v — Emily Nash (@emynash) January 30, 2019

Kensington Palace previously shared that Meghan is a “strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together.” So obvi, this is the perfect fit for the expecting royal. Besides her time on Suits, Meghan also has a double major in theatre and international relations from Northwestern.