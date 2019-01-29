Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance in Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William as they spent the day doing a series of engagements in Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday, January 29. The 37-year-old Duchess wore a familiar look, as she stepped out in a tartan from the Q by McQueen collection. Kate, who is no stranger to the pattern, completed her look with a pair of black tights and black shoes. As the mother-of-three made her rounds outside to greet well-wishers, she wore a matching scarf around her neck.

Photo: Getty Images

George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom remained true to form, opting to carry a matching green clutch. This isn’t the first time the Duchess has worn this look. The stylish coat dress made its first appearance almost ten years ago in 2012, when she paid a visit to St. Andrew’s School. At the time, the coat dress proved highly functional, as the Duchess joined school girls in a round of field hockey. This go around, Kate, didn’t participate in any outdoor activities, as she and her husband traveled to Scotland to open the new V&A museum.

The new institution will offer world-class art and designs to local people. The Countess of Strathearn gave a speech in celebration of the event. “Last February, I was delighted to be asked to be the V&A's Patron," Kate shared. "Now, nearly a year later, I'm thrilled to be standing in a brand-new V&A, one which has been built for the city of Dundee and for Scotland."

Photo: Getty Images

The inspiring speech continued: "The V&A has shown what can be achieved when an organization really thinks about how it can serve people in all communities across our country. I hope that V&A Dundee will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good.”