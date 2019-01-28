Victoria Beckham got a pleasant surprise on Christmas – thanks to Meghan Markle. The designer revealed that she had no idea the Duchess of Cambridge was going to step out in one of her designs during one of the royal family’s biggest events of the year. “I mean she looked so beautiful,” the former Spice Girl said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I mean it was such a beautiful surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning.”

Victoria Beckham said Meghan Markle looked "beautiful" in her design on Christmas Day Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “I think that she's such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman. So, it was such an honor.” The Duchess of Sussex stepped out alongside her husband in style during Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, wore a deep blue midi dress and long coat by the British designer. The 37-year-old Duchess completed her look with a matching fascinator and clutch. Victoria is no stranger to talking about the Duchess’ style.

The mother-of-four and her husband David Beckham attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May. When asked what she thought about Meghan’s custom Givenchy wedding gown, the star gushed over the choice. “It really suited her,” the 44-year-old told the Evening Standard. “I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.” David Beckham’s wife also shared her thoughts about the ceremony.

Victoria attended Meghan's royal wedding in May Photo: Getty Images

“It was the best day,” she continued. “They looked so happy and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.” Victoria and David, who have been married since 1999, are no stranger to royal weddings. The pair also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials in 2011.