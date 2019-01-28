Anyone interested in dressing as fabulous as Sofia Vergara? If so, you're in luck. Dressing like the Modern Family star involves three accessible items we already (most likely!) have in our closets—skinny jeans, high heels and any bright bag. There are times when the Colombian stunner wears gorgeous gowns, bold animal prints, or a sleek bikini, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice that Sofia's go-to outfit is actually quite simple.

Sofia Veragara revealed the foolproof formula to her style: skinny jeans, heels and a bright purse

The actress shared a photo to Instagram that showed her getting into a car while wearing a simple jeans and t-shirt combo paired with high pumps and a bright red bag. "Perfect outfit-a skinny jean, a bright purse, and heels 👖👛👠 now just need a ☕️#daysofdenim," she captioned the Insta photo.

After a deep dive into her feed (and her countless kitchen selfies), it's obvious that the 46-year-old brunette bombshell gravitates toward a more casual style. Whether it's for a date night with her husband Joe Manganiello or for a family gathering with her look-alike niece Claudia Vergara, Sofia tends to lean toward a low-key look.

However, as casual as her style is, Sofia always impresses – especially her beau Joe. "One of the first things Joe told me when we started dating was, 'I like how you're always very well put together,' " she recalls to Women's Health Magazine. "He said, 'I've had girlfriends that are all day long prancing the house in sweats, no makeup...' I'm not saying that's bad; it's great. For good or worse, it's the way I grew up: Accept yourself but also be better than yourself."