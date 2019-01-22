Attention, royal fans! Anna Wintour, Vogue editor in chief, fashion icon, and all-around boss lady just gave major props to Meghan Markle. In a new Vogue video, the magazine mogul answers strangers' burning questions, and luckily for us, one girl was eager to get Anna's thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex. And she didn't just want Anna to weigh in on Meghan's due date or her occasionally slipping into a British accent. Instead, the editor in chief spilled the tea on the royal wedding dress and other juicy tidbits – for example, reports that Meghan is "difficult."

In a new Vogue video, Anna Wintour reveals what she really thought about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

When asked what she thinks of the Duchess of Sussex, Anna simply replied, "I think she's amazing." She opined that the expecting mother "looked fantastic" wearing a Givenchy white dress during her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry. “The royal wedding had the whole world watching,” she said. “I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up. It was an English designer, albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: ‘Yes, I’m from somewhere else, but I belong.’" And it wasn't just the Duchess of Sussex who caught her eye that day. The publishing icon also applauded Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, calling her appearance at the ceremony "so inspiring to so many women, men all over the world."

MORE: Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer spent part of her bachelorette party watching the royal wedding

Besides the dress, Anna also praised Meghan’s choice to walk down the aisle by herself. Her father, Thomas Markle, was supposed to accompany her. Due to health issues, he couldn't make it to the wedding and Prince Charles stepped in. Her father-in-law met her halfway down the aisle and gave her away to his son. As far as the expecting royal's personal life, Anna (of course!) had some opinions on that, revealing how amusing she thought it was that Meghan's standard of living has stunned staff and members of the royal family. “I read somewhere that there were members of the royal household who were confused and upset that she woke up so early, at 5 a.m.," she said. "She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates and also sends a lot of text messages. I mean, what did they expect – that she was going to send message via pigeon?”

Besides complimenting Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress, the Vogue editor-in-chief also revealed that she thinks both Meghan and Kate Middleton are "going to keep the royal family afloat."

It was quite the tea spill, but the most revelatory bit was when Anna revealed her thoughts on both Meghan and Kate Middleton. “I think the two young duchesses that they have in Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, are going to keep the royal family afloat, quite frankly,” she said.

Watch the entire video above!