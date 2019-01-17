Nicole Kidman and Rachel Weisz brought back the avant-garde simultaneously as they welcomed awards season in style. The gorgeous Hollywood stars made a statement on the red carpet in similar head-turning looks that featured a striking ruffle detail. Nicole graced the red carpet in a black and white Miu Miu gown while Rachel opted for an off-the-shoulder dress from Celine by Hedi Slimane in the same color combo. Though the actresses wore their stunning dresses to separate events, there's no doubt they shared a sartorial sister-sister moment. Find out who wore the frill-filled extravaganza best in another episode of Twinning!