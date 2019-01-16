Eva Mendes is on-a-roll with promoting her new fashion line. On Wednesday afternoon the classic fashionista looked mod and stylish when she shared a photo of herself wearing a couple of pieces from her latest collection for New York & Company. In the photo the 44-year-old gives the camera a seductive look while casually leaning on a wall. But besides bringing attention to the chic ensemble, Eva revealed she’ll be sticking to a staple piece of jewelry for life – black hoops – which totally makes sense if you take a walk down the memory of her past looks.

Eva has revealed she'll be sticking to black hoops for life

The Hollywood star is seen wearing a black and yellow Jayda top and matching Elise pants. Eva, in a caption, wrote, “Love the shoulders on this Jayda top. Love the fit (pockets!!!) on these Elise pants. And black hoops por vida. Obvi. 🖤💛 Photo, hair and make up by @steevedaviault.” Based upon her picks it’s obvious Eva specifically loves large hoops, and she's even hinting that she might never let go of this classic staple accessory. With '90s trends dominating the fashion scene, the resurgence of hoops has been more and more prevalent on the fashion scene.

The Cuban-American actress seems to be specifically fond of large hoop earrings

Eva, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon are just a few other Latina beauties who are known for rocking hoops earrings. J.Lo has been especially loyal to the accessory – to the point that they've become associated with her signature look. And we can see why. With a wide range of styles and sizes, hoops are minimal, sleek and elegant.

Eva has been a fan of large hoops for years

Last week, Eva showed her love for hoops when she made another stylish appearance on our Instagram feeds while modeling separate pieces from her pre-spring collection. The Cuban-American actress styled the spring-ready look with bright white pumps, retro cat-eye sunglasses and matching oversized hoops, this time in a bright white.

Hoops are here to stay!