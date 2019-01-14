Low rise jeans may sound like a trend from the past, but as Sofia Vergara showed on Sunday, there might be a comeback in the mix. Over the weekend, the Modern Family actress took to Instagram to share a #fashionselfi, which she captioned with, “Date night,” and followed with two red heart emojis. Sofia's low key date night look takes its inspiration from a denim look popular in the early 2000s – low-rise jeans. You remember those, right?

The Modern Family actress opted for low-rise drawstring jeans for her date night look Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the celebs who sported the look back in the day, and now, Sofia is bringing it back the retro waistline with a pair of drawstring jeans she paired with a tied white t-shirt (which exposed her toned abdominals) and transparent heels. Sofia topped off the look with a cream-colored puffer and a Gucci GG Supreme Chain bag. Beauty-wise, the Colombian actress appeared well-groomed and ready to step out with her actor husband, Joe Manganiello. Her signature long locks and date-night-ready makeup completed the stunning outfit.

Sofia paired her 'Phenomenally Latina' t-shirt with a pair of low-rise jeans

It’s not the first time we've spotted Sofia rocking the low-rise trend. Back in November, the Latina beauty showed her support for Latina Equal Pay Day on Instagram with another jeans and a t-shirt combo. The mom-of-one proudly donned her ‘Phenomenally Latina’ tee paired with – you guessed it – low-rise jeans.

There’s no doubt Joe Manganiello’s wife loves her jeans. Just last week, the gorgeous actress took a walk on the wild side as she went out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Looking stunning as ever, the stylish star kept her look semi-casual in a jeans and cami ensemble. However, it was a bold Proenza Schouler coat she threw on that got all the attention that night.

The jury's still out on whether or not the low-rise jeans style will make a comeback in 2019. In the meantime, high-waisted denim continues to dominate.