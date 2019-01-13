Penélope Cruz brought the party with her to the José María Forqué Awards in Zaragoza, Spain. Donning a skillfully-sequined dress, the Oscar-winning beauty shimmered under the flash of photos as she waltzed down the red carpet on Saturday, January 13. The 44-year-old star’s show-stopping elegance was perfectly fit for her status as nominee for “Best Actress” at the glitzy event. While her husband Javier Bardem was nominated as well – for starring alongside her in the Spanish thriller Everybody Knows – he wasn’t in attendance. Although the Spanish-born talent didn’t take home a trophy, she certainly won for her exuberant style.

Penélope Cruz won yet another awards show red carpet

Dazzling in the light, Penélope’s outfit was truly a jubilation. Designed by European fashion brand Ralph and Russo, a favorite of not only her, but royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the bejeweled gown was fashioned into a slender mermaid cut. Its’ rosy coloring took over the red carpet, making it known that a true A-lister was in attendance.

For the look, Penélope let her warmly-highlighted locks flow into loose curls. She tucked the right side behind her ear, a signature move, showcasing her diamond-dangling earrings. As far as other accessories, the model kept things pretty subtle – no doubt due to the extravagance of her dress – wearing only a few rings. The nominee grounded her gorgeous ensemble with shiny gold pumps.

The Spanish star's glamorous Golden Globes makeup

Her makeup was delicately painted on, exuding the same bronzed tone as her fashion pieces. It was a similar look to her glamorous Golden Globes makeup – a ceremony that she also chose to wear a Ralph & Russo confection to. For the occasion, her trusty makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury called upon easily obtainable products to give the entertainer radiant skin and sultry eyes – get more details here!