Eva Mendes’ new exclusive capsule for New York & Company is out. This marks her sixth collection with the retailer. The pre-spring collection features an array of vivid prints, gold tones and classic yet modern silhouettes. It's perfect for all types of women, but even more so for those who prefer to stand out in a tasteful, understated way. It's hard not be enamored by Eva’s modern-day flamenco dancer look which she revealed in a photo shared to Instagram on Thursday.

According to her caption on the pic, the actress models the Whitney Denim skirt ($70) and Vera Sweater ($50). Both are dubbed “Cheeky, Fun & Unexpected" in the New York & Company website descriptions. The photo of Eva modeling the outfit, which is also the cover shot of the skirt from the New York & Company website, features Eva charmingly posing while wearing the pieces from her line.

The midi perfectly captures the Cuban-American actress’ feminine essence as the skirt’s belt creates a waist-defining effect while the ruffled hem adds a flirty touch to the denim piece. In addition, the striped sweater top communicates a laid-back style, creating the perfect balance. The 44-year-old styled the spring-ready look with bright white pumps, retro cat-eye sunglasses and matching oversized hoops, all of which bring a nice contrast to the ensemble.

Eva and New York & Company CEO, Greg Scott, at the Fall 2018 fashion show

In addition to these two pieces, our favorites from the collection are the Jenny Sweater Skirt ($60), which features a graphic black and gold print and curve-hugging form, and the Elise Jacket ($130) with the same color combo and bold chevron print. Eva, who shares two daughters, Esmeralda, three, and Amada, one, with partner Ryan Gosling, recently opened up about her style transformation since becoming a mother.

“Your standards just drop to the bare minimum,” she told PeopleStyle. “One of the biggest things I’m always so shocked about is how long it takes to get out of the house now. Now that there’s two it’s almost impossible. Because when you’re ready to go, something goes down," she added. Clearly, Eva is being much too humble.