The Duchess of Sussex is clearly a big fan of Roland Mouret. Meghan opted to wear a dress by the iconic fashion designer, on July 11, that was the same design she donned on her wedding eve in May. On day two of her visit to Dublin with Prince Harry, Meghan decided to rock a custom version of the same dress again – only this time in a different color. While meeting with the country's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife at Aras an Uachtarain, the 36-year-old sparkled in a stunning grey hue of the design. Just like the navy Roland Mouret "Barwick dress" she has worn before, the off-the-shoulder number featured an asymmetric neckline and a draped skirt with sculpted panels. The only two differences, apart from the color, were the sleeves, which were long rather than capped and the top's triangular stitching.

Meghan Markle wore a very special dress on the final day of her Ireland tour Photo: Getty Images

Meghan and the French-born designer go way back, having been spotted enjoying lunches out together on occasion. At one point, Roland was even speculated to be the new royal's choice wedding dress designer. The former Suits star previously elaborated on her relationship with him. "This man in a bathrobe said, 'I love to dress you,'" she said. "I thought 'whaaat?' Then he told me who he was and we’ve been friends ever since."

Meghan wore the same design the day before her royal wedding in May Photo: Getty Images

Roland has clearly carved out a lot of time to work with Meghan. The 56-year-old, who has styled various celebrities, has said she knows "what she likes". "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her," he previously told the New York Post.

Roland's words mirror those of another Meghan-favorite designer: Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who designed the former actress' wedding dress. "She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants and really it was an absolute joy working with her," she said.