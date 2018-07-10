Kate Middleton, Pippa and Carole seemed to step out in uniform style for Prince Louis' royal christening on Monday, July 9. From the outside looking in the trio have always appeared to share similar fashion sensibilities, with the youngest Middleton daughter particularly taking notes from straight out of her Duchess sister’s book. At affair, the 34-year-old socialite donned a gorgeous baby blue dress to her nephew’s outing that cut a similar style to the Alexander McQueen number her 36-year-old royal sis wore to her 2017 wedding. However, there was an even more subtle detail that seemed to unite the sisters on the special day — did you notice it?

Pippa's dress seemed to be inspired by the one Kate wore to her wedding Photo: Getty Images

Both Pippa and Kate chose to wear floral stud earrings for the momentous occasion. Proud mom Kate opted for a classy pearl version, while Pippa wore the shape in a modern gold style. The twosome clearly have similar taste in fashion, with many royal onlookers even feeling like Pippa’s lace wedding gown bore various similarities to Kate's iconic wedding look.

For baby Louis' special day, Pippa's pastel blue Alessandra Rich midi dress was reminiscent of Kate's McQueen version, particularly in the cuff sleeves. The vintage-inspired number featured a Peter Pan collar and button fastenings through the front — a design which has a timeless and classic feel like her sister's. She styled the look further with a coordinating hat, delicate off-white Jimmy Choo heels and an ivory satin box clutch by the same brand.

Carole Middleton fell perfectly in line with her daughters' style Photo: Getty Images

Kate also remained loyal to her classic look, wearing an elegant McQueen dress once again for the occasion. She teamed it with a hairband-style hat by Jane Taylor, which swept her glossy chestnut hair back into her signature updo. Meanwhile, Kate and Pippa’s mom gracefully fell somewhere right in between the two.

Though it was unclear if the Middleton matriarch wore floral stud earrings herself, she still managed to align herself with her daughters' respective looks. Opting for a creamier shade of blue, Carole’s dress color was within the same palette as Pippa's. She donned a stunning silk crepe 1940s ‘Influence’ dress from Suzannah, which retails for about $1,655. Her fitted ensemble featured sleeves and a v-neckline like Kate's dress and a tilted hat and overall blue tone like Pippa.