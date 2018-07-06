The Duchess of Sussex made one of her boldest fashion statements yet while attending a Commonwealth Youth event in London with her husband Prince Harry onThursday, July 5. While the focus of the outing was on the newlyweds meeting young leaders from the Commonwealth, attention quickly fell onto Meghan’s choice of outfit. The 36-year-old royal opted for a stunning yellow midi dress by Brandon Maxwell. Fitted to perfection, the sleeveless dress marked Meghan’s brightest royal look yet. The Duchess let her dress do the talking, pairing it with simple nude heels.

Meghan Markle was a summer dream in a sunny yellow dress alongside Prince Harry Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan’s classic yet colorful frock varies in price, costing $747 from Neiman Marcus online. In true Meghan-effect the boat-neck sheath dress rapidly sold-out across the Internet after photos of her appearance surfaced. It was a fitting choice for the Duchess as designer Brandon’s work is inspired by ‘powerful women.’ The fashion designer, who also serves as Lady Gaga's stylist, took to Instagram to share the royal fashion moment, calling it a “proud moment” for him and his team.

Following royal protocol, Meghan kept her makeup on the subtle side. She used only a touch of mascara and neutral eyeshadow with her trademark nude lip and a light sweep of highlighter on her cheek. The Duchess kept her dark locks up in a smooth bun, a smart choice for what was a humid day in London and one that also flaunted her gorgeous. She rocked her old standby Adina Reyter's "3 Diamond Amigos Curve Posts," which are still available online for $498.

Meghan mingled with the young leaders from around the world Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonpalace

Their Royal Highnesses were all smiles as they met youth representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, who took part in the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge event, which was was hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at the capital's Marlborough House. Working in groups, the young people generated ideas about the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040, which Harry addressed in his speech.

The look of love! Meghan proudly watched Harry address the crowd Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonpalace

Princess Diana's son, who was named Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador back in April, told guests he and Meghan were excited to be working with young people in the 53-nation association of mainly former British Empire countries. “Amongst all of you are innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators – ready to tackle climate change, social injustice and inequality,” he said. “Together you will take on these big challenges – and be champions for your communities, for your families, your countries, and our Commonwealth. Meghan and I are incredibly excited to meet so many of you representing the future of the Commonwealth."