Its official name is the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit – although Andre Leon Talley perhaps more accurately once called the $30,000-a-ticket Met Gala "the Superbowl of fashion" – and every year celebrities up the style stakes to see who can make the biggest sartorial statement on the red carpet. As the world gears up for the annual New York City bash, and fashion pundits get set to praise and pan the best dressed and worst dressed of the night, we present you with some of the most memorable Met Ball looks of all time... the good, the bad and the outrageous!