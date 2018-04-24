Brides-to-be who are fans of Sex and the City and Sarah Jessica Parker's amazing style will be thrilled to know that the actress is releasing a wedding dress collection – and all the pieces are designed to be reused after the big day! The star has teamed up with Gilt to create ten looks for the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collection, from jumpsuit to more classic dresses, gowns and full skirts in colors such as the traditional bridal white, black, blush pink and light grey. And Sarah says she wants the items from the ready-to-wear line, which includes a $295 bodysuit, to be "usable outside of that special occasion".

Sarah Jessica unveiled her new Gilt wedding dress collection on Monday in New York City Photo: Mike Coppola for Getty Images

When it came to designing items for the range, Sarah was determined that brides should be able to wear the ensembles again. "The intent is they should be usable outside of that special occasion. Whether you're the person walking down the aisle, or you're attending, these are all pieces that should be relevant in your closet," she told WWD. "There are some pieces that feel more decadent and more specifically bridal. There's no law saying they're not appropriate for many other important occasions as well."

Prices for the items range from that $295 bodysuit to $2,395 for a stunning embroidered gown, while sizes go from zero to 14. Alongside the clothing range, Gilt will be launching 15 styles from Sarah's SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear collection which range in price from $350 to $485, with the items offering brides the perfect head-to-toe wedding look.

Her cool pieces are meant to be worn more than once, so brides and guests will get a lot more mileage from their looks Photo: Courtesy of Gilt.com

"Not only is Sarah Jessica Parker's style known around the world, her point of view is one-of-a-kind," Tom Ott, chief merchant of Gilt, said. "Sarah Jessica brings her impeccable taste and fashion sensibility to life in this collection. We think our customers will be delighted with the offering which is stylish and well-priced in the bridal category."