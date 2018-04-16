Coachella 2018: See all the celebrity fashion in 60 seconds

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and supermodels Sara Sampaio and Alessandra Ambrosio were among the celebrities who made the trip out to the California desert for Coachella 2018 over the weekend, creating some unusual celebrity anecdotes – like Shania Twain's bonding moment with Nicki Minaj, who relayed on Instagram that the country crossover star is "so dope in real life". Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were also spotted among the festival revelers, along with Diddy, Nina Dobrev, Hailey Baldwin and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

The stars are at Coachella to of course hear some great tunes – like Beyoncé's groundbreaking set – but also to show off their sizzling style. For those of you who weren't able to make it to the first weekend of Coachella, which kicked off last Friday, April 13, take a peek at this 60-second video rundown of all the cool, trend setting and outrageous star fashion, from Rihanna to Paris Hilton.