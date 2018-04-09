Catherine Zeta-Jones and her look-alike daughter Carys Douglas were the stars of the show in New York City as Dolce & Gabbana presented their Alta Moda 2018 womenswear show at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center. Chicago star Catherine was sizzling in a corseted sheer little black dress by the designers, while her 14-year-old daughter, whose dad is actor Michael Douglas, channeled sweet 1950s glamour in an off the shoulder floral top and cigarette pants.

On Instagram, the 48-year-old actress posted a video of the mother-daughter team making their elegant entrance hand in hand. "Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited," she wrote alongside the clip. The two joined guests including Jamie Foxx, Diane Kruger and Dakota Fanning at the party.

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought her 14-year-old daughter Carys Douglas as her date to Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in NYC on Sunday night Photo: Getty Images

All of New York City seemed to be living la Dolce vita over the weekend. On Friday the design duo made up of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana unveiled its latest highest-end jewelry at the New York Public Library, and on Saturday, they took over the opulent Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center for their Spring 2018 Alta Sartoria collection, which showcased sharp tailoring and decadent prints on their army of male models. “In Italy, when somebody says something about money, we say, ‘Do you think you’re a Rockefeller?’” Stefano commented to Vogue. “Tonight is the new Rockefeller guy. The new dream,” added Domenico.

British model David Gandy, the face of the Italian label’s Light Blue fragrance, opened proceedings, and Dolce & Gabbana also called on some of their favorite millennial models, including Christian Combs, the son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the show. And in the audience, Nick Jonas, Trevor Noah and Isabella Rossellini were among the guests to take in the new season styles.

