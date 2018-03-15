Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik will forever be linked to Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw – who once famously quipped, "I'm getting married. To myself. And I'm registered at Manolo Blahnik" – but now for the 21st century, it looks like there is a new style star to step into those shoes. Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle has recently been standing tall in his gorgeous pumps, and designer has heaped praise on the royal bride-to-be.

“It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” Manolo said, according to Footwear News. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.” He added of the BB pump, named after Brigitte Bardot: “It’s a good shoe for every occasion.”

Meghan has been spotted in the Manolo Blahnik BB pump, named after Brigitte Bardot, at her most recent engagements Photos: WENN

At a March 12 royal engagement celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan stunned in a simple cream coat and black dress by Amanda Wakeley, a cream hat by Stephen Jones and blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Meghan had also chosen to wear a pair of BB pumps, this time in black suede, when she attended an event for International Women’s Day earlier in March alongside her royal fiancé.

The BB pumps, which feature a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes and have also been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham and Katy Perry, first hit shelves ten years ago.

The designer's biggest fan in pop culture has been fictional Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, who famously wore the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump, right, for her wedding Photos: Getty Images, manoloblahnik.com

While Meghan was recognizable to fans of TV show Suits before she began dating Prince Harry in 2016, it was her romance with the British royal that made her a global star – and now a future royal style icon. Now we just have to wait to see if she wears Carrie Bradshaw's unforgettable blue wedding shoes, the $1,025 Hangisi Jewel Pump, for the royal wedding on May 19.

