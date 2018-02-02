Fashionistas and fans of the new Black Panther movie will be thrilled to find out a runway show inspired by the film – which stars Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K Brown, Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B Jordan and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o – is heading to New York Fashion Week. 'Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda' will take place the day before the release of the new Marvel movie, which opens at theaters on February 13. WWD reports that ten cutting-edge designers including Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Ikiré Jones and Sophie Theallet have created one-of-a-kind pieces interpreting different characters and themes from the movie just for the charity presentation. Following the event, the looks will be auctioned off via Charitybuzz.com in support of Save the Children.

Black Panther opens on February 13 Photo: WENN

Ikiré said it was an honor to take part in the show inspired by the movie, which features a predominantly black cast. “Working with people like Marvel is literally a big deal, which is fun, and for me, given my background, the extra layer of it of being an exciting thing to have a cultural representation that’s not generally seen on this scale is doubly exciting. It’s just a really fun film and I think it’s going to do really, really well.”

The film’s recent Los Angeles premiere was a fashion extravaganza, with the stars and VIP invitees dressed in designer looks which interpreted the African and superhero themes of the movie.

The movie's L.A. debut showed it's red carpet premiere circuit will be fashion force to be reckoned with. Seen here is Lupita Nyong'o in Versace Photos: Getty Images

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o wowed at the screening in a violet Atelier Versace gown featuring a gold detailed bodice, "There's definitely a nod to her warrior character Nakia here, without being costumey," her stylist Micaela Erlanger told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a really glamorous take on our vision and it's very fierce, certainly."

