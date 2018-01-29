Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is all business – but the fact that her style is always on point is also a hot topic for fashion fans. The attorney, who welcomed twins with actor George Clooney, 55, in 2017, loves classic throwback style and kept her retro vibe going right through her pregnancy thanks to British brand William Vintage. Amal has been a big fan of the online vintage shop, owned and stocked by British couture expert William Banks-Blaney, for years now, constantly rotating her wardrobe with one-of-a-kind finds.

Amal kicked off 2017 – and her pregnancy – wearing a William Vintage look to the World Economic Forum in Davos alongside some of the biggest talkers and leaders in the world. The stunning International human rights lawyer, 39, opted for a vintage, sequined 1963 Chanel gown with dark green pumps and a midnight blue velvet clutch bag.



FROM HOLA! USA in English: Amal Clooney's chic pregnancy wardrobe



CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Amal looked characteristically stylish in this vintage sequined Chanel dress originally from 1963 Photo: Getty Images



The lawyer wore a red, white and blue Mary Farrin dress with puff sleeves from 1975 when she spoke at the Foundation for Justice launch in mid-January. Later in the year, Amal donned a 1959 black two-piece suit by Yves Saint Laurent from William Vintage, teamed with a baby blue leather tote. The chic outfit showed off just a hint of the future mom's growing bump as she prepared to address the UN. Later on, she was picture perfect again in a WV monochrome Sixties swing dress with matching overcoat and oversize shades.

Amal wore this vintage gold Versace dress to a William Vintage party in October 2017 Photo: Getty Images

STORY: Amal and George Clooney go baby shopping in Paris



But perhaps the most stand-out look that Amal has ever bought from WV was the black sequin Saint Laurent gown from 1981 that she wore on the red carpet in Berlin in February 2016. The silk, bead and micro sequins gown featured a transparent chiffon trailing overskirt.





Amal wearing an early 1980s Yves Saint Laurent gown in Berlin Photo: Getty Images

The famous attorney isn't the only A-list fan of William Vintage. Other clients include Victoria Beckham, Emma Watson and Lana del Rey.

For more on celebrity style, click here.