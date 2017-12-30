Ever since Meghan Markle gave royal fans a glimpse at the burgundy, velvet Christmas dress from underneath her camel coat, the fashion world has been dying for a closer look at her holiday outfit choice. Luckily, the popular Twitter account @MeghansMirror has ID'd the former Suits star's Christmas day style. According to the page, she wore the Tay Dress designed by label Club Monaco. The stunning dark cherry dress, which provides for a ravishing winter appearance, is now on sale, retailing online for $298.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out on Christmas Day Photo: Getty Images

The V-neck Tay Dress features tiered, ruffled sleeves with a wrap design and flows to just below the knee. The Club Monaco website writes: "Wear it as a dress for nights out or open over jeans and a turtleneck for days off." It is made from a viscose blend with polyester lining. The frock's warm, burgundy hue was an elegant choice for Meghan's first royal Christmas, with the shade complementing her brown tresses perfectly.

Meghan's Tay Dress from Club Monaco Photo: clubmonaco.com

Meghan wore the dress to attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. She stayed snug in a camel coat by luxury Canadian brand Sentaler, which is made from baby alpaca wool and available for preorder now on the company's website for $1,295. The 36-year-old actress completed her cozy ensemble with a brown hat by Philip Treacy, matching brown Stuart Weitzman boots and a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, which sells for $1,550.

The Tay Dress retails for $298 Photo: clubmonaco.com

Meghan has worn a selection of stylish outfits since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Meghan was stylish as ever at Queen Elizabeth's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, wearing a lace dress by label Self Portrait. The Nightshade Midi design features a heavy lace short-sleeved bodice with a black collar. It is currently on sale, retailing for $243 online.