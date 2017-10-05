Kate Middleton is known as a trend-setter – but so are her kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George! And now the Cambridges' favorite kids' clothing brand Pepa & Company, which has increased in popularity after getting the royal seal of approval, are unveiling their new fall-winter collection.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte and their fellow young attendants dressed in Pepa & Co for Pippa Middleton's wedding Photo: Getty Images



Founder and designer Pepa Gonzalez told HELLO! Online: "For this collection, I was inspired by the classic formalwear that was once worn by children in Spain and England from past decades. The classic tartan prints, velvet fabrics, wool, corduroy and quintessentially British styles are timeless in design and can be worn by many future generations to come."

Parents who admire Princess Charlotte's style will love the sweet dresses in the brand's new collection Photo: Pepa & Co



Pepa & Co is also a preferred brand for Duchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, who chose to dress her young bridesmaids and pageboys – including George and Charlotte – head-to-toe in the their clothes for her May nuptials. The children looked immaculate in the elegant outfits, which featured a Victorian twist and perfectly encompassed the brand's signature look.

Shorts and sweaters are among the adorable Prince George-esque boys' outfits available Photo: Pepa & Co

The label is known for its signature timeless styles, from carefully handsmocked pieces to super soft knitwear. The new collection includes tartan, velvet, corduroy in a palette of navy, red, dusky pinks, neutrals, and on trend berry.

The Cambridges have long been fans of the elegant Spanish label Photos: Kensington Palace, Getty Images

The girls' pieces include festive velvet dresses, frilled knitwear, classic tartan print and Peter Pan collars. The boys' collection is a nod to smart dressing, in soft intarsia knits, checked shirts, and corduroy shorts. And babies have their pick of the bunch with wool coats, knickerbocker dungarees, rompers, shirts and shorts.

Pepa & Company also stocks an impressive range of matching socks, tights and even footwear like Mary Janes and loafers. Sizes range newborns to eight year-olds, ensuring there is something for all.

