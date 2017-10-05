When Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook found out she would be following in her mom's footsteps as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the 2018 edition, the announcement was made by a very special messenger – her model mother herself! As seen on Si.com Swim Daily, cameras captured the moment that Christie surprised Sailor at IMG's offices in New York City to reveal that the 19-year-old would be featured as a Rookie in the iconic issue next year.

Sailor, 19, is making history as the first-ever second generation SI Swimsuit model Photo: Getty Images

In the sweet video, Sailor bursts into tears upon hearing the news, exclaiming, "I can't even believe this is real!" Her famous mom, who has appeared in SI eight times and had a record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers, from 1979-81, responds with a grin: "You're out of my sandy footprints and you're on your own!" The mother-daughter pair celebrates the emotional moment with hugs as Sailor receives a special SI swimsuit emblazoned with her name.

Like mother, like daughter — an #SISwim FIRST! Click the link in our bio to watch @christiebrinkley tell her daughter @sailorbrinkleycook she's officially an SI Swimsuit model!  Una publicación compartida de Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) el 27 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:00 PDT



SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said rising star Sailor, who is making history as the magazine's first second-generation model, is a perfect fit. "She's the millennial girl next door. She's funny. She's driven. She's smart. She's beautiful. She's interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn't afraid to use it... Much like her mom, she embodies everything it means to be an SI Swimsuit model, but she's doing it in a way that is very much her own." Sailor will soon be heading to Aruba where the glamorous shoot will take place.



Earlier this year, Sailor and her mom made headlines after posing for SI along with Christie's daughter Alexa Ray Joel. The landmark shoot created, for the proud mother of three, a “real full circle moment”. ”I can get very emotional about this," she said at the time. "How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine.”

Getting her feet wet: Christie, 63, co-starred with daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray in the magazine earlier this year Photo: Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

The legendary model continued, “So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.” No doubt Christie will be a very proud mama when she sees her little girl go solo this time around!