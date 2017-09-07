Prince George’s school administrator channels Kate Middleton on his first day

While Kate Middleton was too sick to accompany her son to his first day of school on Thursday, September 7, Prince George had the encouragement of his father Prince William. Also there to ease the transition was Thomas’s Battersea's school administrator Helen Haslem, who looked fittingly royal in a pink dress.

Prince George held hands with his dad and school official as he made his way inside Thomas’s Battersea Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images

Upon their arrival to the private institution, the royal father-son duo was greeted by the Head of Lower School, who opted to wear a dress which subtly paid tribute to the Duchess of Cambridge. Helen donned an elegant number by one of Kate’s go-to designers, L.K. Bennett.

The rose-colored frock is called the “Amana Dress,” and retails for $425. Features long sleeves and a “kicked-out skirt,” the design makes for a sophisticated number. No doubt Kate, who is a famous fan of the British brand, would have approved of the fashion piece.

Helen wore a dress by the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to designer, L.K. Bennett Photo: L.K. Bennett

Kensington Palace announced earlier in the day that the Duchess, who is expecting her third child, would not be joining her husband on Prince George’s first day of school. The 35-year-old was unable to go as a result of her severe morning sickness condition. A palace spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."