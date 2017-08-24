Crown Princess Marie-Chantal gives a first look at her latest childrenswear collection

As summer dwindles and children return to school, it's time to switch out your little princesses and princes' seasonal clothing — and what better way to prepare for fall than with Marie-Chantal's autumn/winter 2017 collection. "We've brought back our classic MC coats, beautiful tweeds, yummy velvets and Fair Isle cashmere sweaters - so perfect for being cosy and warm this season," Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece tells HELLO!.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's new FW17 collection for her namesake luxury childrenswear line celebrates the nostalgia of childhood Photo: Courtesy of Marie-Chantal

The collection, which launches August 24, features a range of velvet dresses and jackets in addition to whimsical prints and a dreamy palette of colors, all of which were inspired by the nostalgia of childhood. In the FW17 look book for the luxury childrenswear line, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal noted, “Stories are such as wonderful part of childhood. They inspire our children to be creative but also give them the confidence that they can achieve almost anything in their life."

The brand, which is worn by royal and celebrity kids, will launch its new collection on August 24 Photo: Courtesy of Marie-Chantal

Since launching her brand in 2001, the royal creative director’s designs have been worn by a number of high-profile children including Harper Beckham, North West, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Grace Kelly's grandchildren, India and Sacha Casiraghi.